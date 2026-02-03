Shiranthi Rajapaksa arrives at FCID

Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID), a short while ago.

She has been summoned to record a statement over alleged financial irregularities in Siriliya funds.

She had previously been summoned on 27 January 2026 to appear before the FCID to record a statement.

Accordingly, through her attorney, she had informed the police that she is unable to attend on that day and requested a two-week extension.

However, she has been instructed to appear before the FCID this morning (03).