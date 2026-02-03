Sri Lankans in India invited to join Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony in New Delhi

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in India has invited Sri Lankan nationals residing in India to join the Flag Hoisting Ceremony commemorating the 78th Anniversary of Sri Lanka’s Independence.

The ceremony will be held tomorrow, 4 February 2026, at 9:00 a.m. at the High Commission, located at 27 Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi.

The event is organized under the patronage of the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, Mahishini Colonne.

Attendees are requested to be dressed in national dress, uniform, or smart attire, according to the invitation.

The High Commission has stated that prior registration is mandatory for entry. Sri Lankan nationals wishing to attend are requested to RSVP by 30 January 2026 via email at rsvp.srilanka.newdelhi@gmail.com.

Sri Lanka’s Independence Day, celebrated annually on 4 February, marks the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1948 and is a significant national occasion observed by Sri Lankans both at home and abroad.