MP Namal Rajapaksa arrives at CID

SLPP National Organiser and MP Namal Rajapaksa has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago following a summons to provide a statement regarding alleged connections with underworld kingpin “Kehelbaddara Padme”.

It is reported that Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), however, as he was abroad at the time, he requested a rescheduled date, resulting in the issuance of today’s summons.

Earlier today, former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and mother of Namal, arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

She has been summoned to record a statement concerning alleged financial irregularities in the ‘Siriliya’ funds.