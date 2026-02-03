MP Namal Rajapaksa arrives at CID

MP Namal Rajapaksa arrives at CID

February 3, 2026   10:32 am

SLPP National Organiser and MP Namal Rajapaksa has arrived at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) a short while ago following a summons to provide a statement regarding alleged connections with underworld kingpin “Kehelbaddara Padme”.

It is reported that Namal Rajapaksa had previously been summoned to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), however, as he was abroad at the time, he requested a rescheduled date, resulting in the issuance of today’s summons.

Earlier today, former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and mother of Namal, arrived at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

She has been summoned to record a statement concerning alleged financial irregularities in the ‘Siriliya’ funds.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)

Certain groups attempting to impede govt's progressive trajectory - Minister Nalinda Jayatissa (English)