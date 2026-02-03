Appeals Court dismisses petitions challenging remand of Kassapa Thero and another

Appeals Court dismisses petitions challenging remand of Kassapa Thero and another

February 3, 2026   10:45 am

The Court of Appeal has dismissed petitions seeking to quash the order issued by the Trincomalee Magistrate’s Court to place in remand custody Venerable Balangoda Kassapa Thero and Venerable Trincomalee Kalyanawansa Tissa Thero in connection with the Trincomalee Buddha statue incident.

The order was issued by the Court of Appeal bench, consisting of President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Rohantha Abesuriya and Justice Priyantha Fernando, Ada Derana reporter said. 

The Court of Appeal had initially scheduled the delivery of its decision for 30 January 2026 but postponed it until today (03) as the President of the Court of Appeal informed that the order was not ready for delivery. 

Accordingly, the bench had announced that the ruling would be issued today.

