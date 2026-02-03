School dev. officers on hunger strike meet President for talks
February 3, 2026 11:59 am
A group of School Development Officers, currently engaged in a fast unto death protest campaign near the Presidential Secretariat, has met with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (03) to seek a definitive solution to their grievances.
Despite being granted an audience with the President, the Secretary of the School Development Officers’ Association, Viraj Manaranga stated that the hunger strike will continue throughout the day.