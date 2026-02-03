CEB recovers over Rs. 90 mln in losses from illegal electricity connections in 2025

The Special Investigations Unit of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has successfully recovered over Rs. 90 million in losses from parties involved in illegal electricity consumption during the year 2025.

According to an official statement issued by the CEB, a total of Rs. 90,242,561.21 was recovered as compensation for losses incurred, while an additional Rs. 2,527,500.00 was collected as court fines.

Investigations revealed 1,259 cases of electricity theft through meter tampering and 72 cases of unauthorized tapping using ‘hooks’. It is noted that these incidents have resulted in significant economic losses for the CEB.

Accordingly, suspects involved in the fraudulent use of electricity were arrested, and legal action was initiated against them, the statement said.

Manager of Investigations at the Special Investigations Unit of the CEB, Indika Fernando, noted that those arrested span all levels of society, from high-profile individuals to ordinary citizens.

He further urged the public to report any information regarding fraudulent electricity usage by contacting the following numbers:

• General Line: 011-2422259

• Hotline: 1987