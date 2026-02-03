Gold prices increase by Rs. 12,000 in Sri Lanka

Gold prices in Sri Lanka have increased by around Rs. 12,000, in line with a rise in the global market rates.

According to traders at Colombo Sea Street, the price of a 24-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 380,000 today (03).

The price of a 24-carat gold sovereign was Rs. 368,000 as of yesterday (02).

Meanwhile, the price of a 22-carat gold sovereign has increased to Rs. 349,000, compared to Rs. 338,000 yesterday (02).

Accordingly, the global price of gold per ounce was recorded as USD 4,816 today.