Shiranthi Rajapaksa leaves FCID after recording statement

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has left the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) a short while ago after recording a statement for over four hours.

She was summoned to provide a statement regarding alleged financial irregularities in the Siriliya funds.

She had previously been summoned on 27 January 2026 to appear before the FCID to record a statement.

Accordingly, through her attorney, she had informed the police that she is unable to attend on that day and requested a two-week extension.

However, she has been instructed to appear before the FCID this morning (03).