Grade 6 education reforms to be implemented in 2027 - PM Harini

February 3, 2026   02:09 pm

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that none of the modules introduced for Grade 6 under the new education reforms have been withdrawn.

The Prime Minister made these remarks in Parliament today (03) while responding to a question raised by Member of Parliament Nalin Bandara. 

She noted that the government plans to implement these reforms starting next year.

“Only the modules for the first term of Grade 6 have been printed. None of them have been rejected or removed. We propose to implement the Grade 6 reforms in 2027. These modules will be utilized when implementation begins. No decision has been taken at this time to remove them or to act in a manner that incurs a loss,” she said.

She further stated that the distribution of the Grade 6 textbooks, which had been printed and stored in warehouses, had already commenced and that the government was prepared to complete the distribution of all textbooks by mid-February.

“Teachers have already commenced the teaching process, and as the old syllabus remains in effect, they are able to continue their instruction,” she added.

