School dev. officers end hunger strike after meeting President

School dev. officers end hunger strike after meeting President

February 3, 2026   02:24 pm

A group of School Development Officers, who were engaged in a fast-unto-death protest near the Presidential Secretariat, ended their protest campaign following the meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. 

The protest campaign was temporarily called off after nine days following satisfactory discussions with the President.

The protest, which initially began as a Satyagraha on January 26, 2026 was escalated to a “fast-unto-death” as officers demanded their immediate absorption into the permanent teaching service, stating that they are already performing teaching duties in schools.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)