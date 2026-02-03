School dev. officers end hunger strike after meeting President

A group of School Development Officers, who were engaged in a fast-unto-death protest near the Presidential Secretariat, ended their protest campaign following the meeting with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The protest campaign was temporarily called off after nine days following satisfactory discussions with the President.

The protest, which initially began as a Satyagraha on January 26, 2026 was escalated to a “fast-unto-death” as officers demanded their immediate absorption into the permanent teaching service, stating that they are already performing teaching duties in schools.