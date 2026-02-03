Person arrested with 57kg of turtle meat and 450 turtle eggs

Sri Lanka Coast Guard personnel arrested a suspect in possession of more than 57 kilograms of turtle meat, 450 turtle eggs along with a dinghy boat during a special search operation carried out in the Katuneriya beach area yesterday (02).

The arrested individual is a resident of the Katuneriya area.

The suspect, along with the seized turtle meat, turtle eggs and the dinghy boat, were handed over to the Marawila Police for further investigations and legal proceedings.