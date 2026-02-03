Constitutional Council unanimously approves new Auditor General

The Constitutional Council (CC) today unanimously approved the appointment of Senior Deputy Auditor General L.S.I. Jayaratne to the position of Auditor General of Sri Lanka.

The Constitutional Council convened at 12.00 noon today (3) at the Parliament Complex chaired by the Speaker Jagath Wickramaratne.

It was reported that the Council considered the names recommended by the President for the position of Auditor General during the meeting. Accordingly, a final decision on the appointment of a new Auditor General was made today after several days of much deliberation.

The position of Auditor General has remained vacant since 8 April 2025 following the retirement of former Auditor General W.P.C. Wickramaratne. Subsequently, a senior officer of the Auditor General’s Department, Dharmapala Gammanpila, was appointed to the post on an acting basis; however, his term concluded on 5 December 2025.

Although the President had previously submitted several nominations for the post, those recommendations were rejected by the Constitutional Council. The President later forwarded new nominations, leading to today’s final decision.