Rajeev Amarasuriya re-elected uncontested as BASL President

Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya has been re-elected, uncontested, for a further term as President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for 2026/2027.

He will formally be inducted at the 52nd Bar Association of Sri Lanka Convocation scheduled for 28 March 2026, according to the BASL.

Former BASL Treasurer Nalin Chandika De Silva was also elected uncontested as the new Secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka for 2026/2027 and will take over from incumbent Secretary Chathura Galhena, who completes his two-year term, at the Association’s 2026 Convocation.

These results were officially declared by the Returning Officer, Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne, PC, the statement said.