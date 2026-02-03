Rajeev Amarasuriya re-elected uncontested as BASL President

Rajeev Amarasuriya re-elected uncontested as BASL President

February 3, 2026   03:43 pm

Attorney-at-Law Rajeev Amarasuriya has been re-elected, uncontested, for a further term as President of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) for 2026/2027.

He will formally be inducted at the 52nd Bar Association of Sri Lanka Convocation scheduled for 28 March 2026, according to the BASL. 

Former BASL Treasurer Nalin Chandika De Silva was also elected uncontested as the new Secretary of the Bar Association of Sri Lanka for 2026/2027 and will take over from incumbent Secretary Chathura Galhena, who completes his two-year term, at the Association’s 2026 Convocation.

These results were officially declared by the Returning Officer, Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne, PC, the statement said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)