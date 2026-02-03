Sri Lanka and Finland to establish political consultation mechanism

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a proposal to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Sri Lanka and Finland with the objective of establishing a Political Consultation Mechanism to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Official diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Finland were established in 1954, and the 72nd anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries will be commemorated this year.

Over the years, the relationship between both countries, which is strengthened by the political, economic, social, cultural, educational, and people-to-people contacts, has developed into an active partnership.

In this context, it has been proposed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between both countries, with the objective of promoting and strengthening relationships in the political, economic, educational, environmental, consular and cultural sectors, while also facilitating the exchange of views on regional and multilateral matters of mutual interest.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism to sign the Memorandum of Understanding between Sri Lanka and Finland on the establishment of a Political Consultation Mechanism.