Cabinet nod to award long-term contract to Singaporean firm for procurement of Petrol 92

Cabinet nod to award long-term contract to Singaporean firm for procurement of Petrol 92

February 3, 2026   05:03 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the award of a contract to M/s Epdesa Pte. Ltd of Singapore for the supply of Petrol 92 Unleaded (Unl) to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Bids were called by the CPC from its registered suppliers for the procurement of five shipments of 300,000 ± 5% barrels of Petrol 92 Unl for the period from 15 March 2026 to 14 September 2026 while a total of six suppliers had submitted bids.

Following an evaluation of the received bids and based on recommendations from the higher-level standing procurement committee, the Cabinet approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Energy to award the contract to Singapore’s M/s Epdesa Pte. Ltd, identified as the minimum substantially responsive bidder.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Suspended Dy Secretary General of Parliament files complaint against Speaker at Bribery Comm. (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

Ven. Kassapa Thero and others further remanded over case related to Trinco Buddha Statue incident (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Traders oppose govt's move to transfer administration of 5 economic centers to a new company (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)

Prices of Octane 92 Petrol and Auto Diesel reduced by Rs. 2 (English)