Cabinet nod to award long-term contract to Singaporean firm for procurement of Petrol 92

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the award of a contract to M/s Epdesa Pte. Ltd of Singapore for the supply of Petrol 92 Unleaded (Unl) to the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC).

Bids were called by the CPC from its registered suppliers for the procurement of five shipments of 300,000 ± 5% barrels of Petrol 92 Unl for the period from 15 March 2026 to 14 September 2026 while a total of six suppliers had submitted bids.

Following an evaluation of the received bids and based on recommendations from the higher-level standing procurement committee, the Cabinet approved the resolution presented by the Minister of Energy to award the contract to Singapore’s M/s Epdesa Pte. Ltd, identified as the minimum substantially responsive bidder.