Sri Lanka records highest-ever tourist arrivals in January 2026

February 3, 2026   07:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) has reported that a total of 277,327 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in January 2026.

According to the authority, this marks the highest number of tourists to visit the country in a single calendar month in Sri Lanka’s history. The figures also show an increase of nearly 10% compared to January 2025.

The highest number of tourist arrivals in a single day occurred on January 15, 2026, when 10,483 tourists arrived in the country within that day.

During the month of January 2026, India accounted for the highest number of arrivals, with 52,061 visitors, the SLTDA said.

Other countries contributing significant numbers of visitors included the United Kingdom (29,540 tourists), Russia (27,134 tourists), and Germany (17,776 tourists).

