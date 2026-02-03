SLPP issues statement on FCID summoning Shiranthi Rajapaksa

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has issued a statement this evening (03) regarding the summoning of former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa, the wife of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID).

She was summoned to the FCID to provide a statement regarding alleged financial irregularities related to the ‘Siriliya Saviya Foundation’ and subsequently left after recording a statement for more than four hours.

According to the statement, all accounting records, books and documents related to the ‘Siriliya Saviya Foundation’ were taken into FCID custody when investigations were launched in 2015.

In such circumstances, the statement notes that Shiranthi Rajapaksa was summoned once again to the FCID today (03) and questioned in connection with the same matter.

The full statement is as follows: