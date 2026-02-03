Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath today (03) met with a visiting parliamentary delegation from the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, led by Deputy Speaker Lee Hack Young.

During the meeting, discussions were held on strengthening bilateral cooperation between Sri Lanka and the Republic of Korea in key areas including trade, investment, development cooperation, employment and tourism, the Foreign Minister said.

Posting on ‘X’ following the meeting, Minister Herath said he had conveyed Sri Lanka’s appreciation for the assistance extended by the Government of the Republic of Korea in the aftermath of the devastation caused by adverse weather conditions relating to Cyclone Ditwah.