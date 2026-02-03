Sacred Relics exposition: Special train services for devotees

Sacred Relics exposition: Special train services for devotees

February 3, 2026   10:34 pm

The Railway Department has arranged several special train services to facilitate devotees travelling to Colombo for the exposition of the sacred bodily relics of Buddha brought from India, which is scheduled to take place from February 05 to 11, 2026 at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple.

Accordingly, in addition to the regular train services currently in operation, special trains will run from Avissawella, Rambukkana and Aluthgama to Colombo Fort, as well as from Colombo Fort to Avissawella, Rambukkana and Aluthgama, from February 5 to February 10.

The complete train schedule is given below.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Indian Coast Guard attack on Sri Lankan fishermen condemned by Fisheries Minister (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)

Govt committed to providing quality early childhood education for children  PM Harini (English)