Sacred Relics exposition: Special train services for devotees

The Railway Department has arranged several special train services to facilitate devotees travelling to Colombo for the exposition of the sacred bodily relics of Buddha brought from India, which is scheduled to take place from February 05 to 11, 2026 at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple.

Accordingly, in addition to the regular train services currently in operation, special trains will run from Avissawella, Rambukkana and Aluthgama to Colombo Fort, as well as from Colombo Fort to Avissawella, Rambukkana and Aluthgama, from February 5 to February 10.

The complete train schedule is given below.