Special traffic plan in Colombo in view of Independence Day celebrations

February 4, 2026   05:37 am

A special traffic plan will be implemented in Colombo today (04) in view of 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

Sri Lanka Police said accordingly, traffic restrictions will be imposed on roads surrounding Independence Square from 5.00 a.m. until the conclusion of the Independence Day ceremony.

This special traffic plan is being implemented to regulate vehicular movement within Colombo during the period, while directing motorists to use alternative routes.

