President calls for unity and determination to rebuild Sri Lanka in his Independence Day message

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has called on all citizens to join hands in unity, determination and brotherhood to rebuild Sri Lanka.

President’s Independence Day Message:

We commemorate the 78th National Independence Day at a historic moment when, despite numerous challenges, our country is moving steadily forward while regaining economic stability. As Sri Lankans, through our collective struggle, we have within a short period of approximately eighteen months succeeded in achieving tangible economic progress. Amidst adversity, acting collectively and with determination, we have been able to position Sri Lanka on the international stage as a nation branded by a clean and principled political culture, a beautiful country rising with integrity.

Our next foremost objective is to ensure that the macroeconomic gains we have achieved flow to communities of all ethnicities across all provinces of Sri Lanka. We firmly believe that without this, it will be impossible to realise the true rhythm and essence of the new development process we are building.

Recently, we were compelled to confront the largest natural disaster of our time. While the experience of this calamity was painful, the strong foundations we have built over the past eighteen months have enabled us, with the support of all stakeholders, to move forward successfully in the process of recovery and restoration.

Throughout the period since independence, our nation has often missed golden opportunities to steer the country in the right direction, to achieve our national aspirations, and to live together in unity. This time, however, we are determined not to repeat those mistakes. With unwavering resolve, we are striving to elevate our country into a more advanced, resilient and dignified State than it has ever been. I wish to emphasise that this endeavour is being carried out while safeguarding our proud culture, our ancient history and our invaluable heritage, standing firmly upon them.

I hold an unshakable faith that by realising in the twenty-first century the dream of a proud nation that was born in the twentieth century but later became blurred, we can build Sri Lanka into the developed, prosperous and virtuous country that our people expect, and thereby certainly create the new era for which we have long aspired. In this endeavour, we place our firm confidence in the strength of all our citizens, in their collective spirit and in their unwavering character.

As we reclaim for our nation the victories that were lost in the past century, I once again invite all citizens to join hands in unity, determination and brotherhood to build the beautiful shared dream of ‘A Thriving Nation – A Beautiful Life’. With this call, I extend my warm wishes for a meaningful National Independence Day that inspires us all to advance towards the true objectives of freedom.