9,158 Army personnel promoted in view of Independence Day

In line with the 78th Independence Day celebrations, the Sri Lanka Army promoted a total of 9158 Other Ranks from both the Regular and Volunteer Forces to their respective next ranks.

Under the category of Other Ranks, promotions included 260 Warrant Officers II to the rank of Warrant Officer I, 1211 Staff Sergeants to Warrant Officer II, 1704 Sergeants to Staff Sergeant, 2339 Corporals to Sergeant, 2204 Lance Corporals to Corporal, and 1440 Privates to Lance Corporal from the Regular and Volunteer Forces.