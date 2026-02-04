Set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress  PM Harini

This is a time for all of us to work together, setting aside narrow political interests in the pursuit of national progress, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated in her Independence Day message.

Message from the Prime Minister on the 78th National Independence Day:

The 78th National Independence Day is marked with renewed hope for freedom. We have now entered a new chapter with a people’s government formed through the collective will and effort of all citizens.

The Government has begun the task of building a nation for future generations, grounded in human values, strengthened by skills, and enriched by intellectual capacity. The time has come for every citizen to fulfil their responsibility to the motherland by contributing meaningfully to the building of a nation rooted in shared values.

We remain committed to achieving national priorities, including stabilizing the country on a strong economic foundation; advancing a new political vision that transforms political practice and redefines the role of the politician through a renewed political culture; guiding society with equality, dignity, and compassion; and addressing persistent rural poverty.

The Government is also focused on strengthening welfare mechanisms to ensure access for vulnerable social groups so that no one is left behind; advancing the digital transformation of the economy through modern science and technology; and presenting Sri Lanka to the international community as a nation guided by a non-aligned foreign policy, enabling engagement based on trust with all countries and peoples.

This is a time for all of us to work together, setting aside narrow political interests in the pursuit of national progress. As we mark the 78th National Independence Day, I invite all Sri Lankans to stand united with renewed confidence and determination, and to join in the shared task of shaping a new era of national renewal.