Special presidential pardons to 49 prisoners in view of Independence Day

February 4, 2026   06:44 am

A total 49 prisoners will receive special presidential pardons today in view of the 78th National Independence Day celebrations.

The pardons will be issued under the powers vested in the President by Article 34 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Department of Prisons stated that prisoners serving sentences will be granted a one-week remission for each year they have served.

Additionally, the remaining portion of sentences for prisoners who are serving time due to unpaid fines of less than Rs. 75,000 will also be commuted.

