Dilith calls for creation of economically independent state in his Independence Day message

February 4, 2026   07:12 am

Our overarching purpose must be to create an economically independent state replete with evolved people, stated the leader of the Sarvajana Balaya, Member of Parliament Dilith Jayaweera in his Independence Day message. 

Message from the Leader of the Sarvajana Balaya on the 78th National Independence Day:

Today we celebrate 78 glorious years since our motherland won independence from the British empire.

Our ancestors fought valiantly to bring centuries of colonialism to an end. 
Today we commemorate an independence borne of that determination and commitment.
To truly appreciate the impact of their sacrifice, we must make this hard won independence meaningful. 
True independence doesn’t just mean a country’s existence; it encompasses the democratic rights and human rights of its people, and the protection of their freedom of expression, and their economic and cultural freedoms.
Real freedom is being united as one nation sans any division of race, creed or religion with every individual guaranteed equal rights. 
Despite having achieved independence from the empire 78 years ago, it is questionable whether we have achieved freedom in its truest sense.
At present, our economic and cultural freedoms are threatened like never before. At this juncture, our overarching purpose must be to create an economically independent state replete with evolved people. 
Similarly, cultural freedom can only be guaranteed by building a civilised state.
My sincere wish on this Independence Day is that every Sri Lankan from north to south, and east to west may partake of truest forms of freedoms, whether it be in their lives, their movements or their worship.

 

