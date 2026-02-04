Watch Live: Independence Day celebrations begin

Sri Lanka’s 78th National Independence Day celebrations have kicked off at the Independence Square in Colombo.

The 78th National Independence Day celebrations are being held under the theme “Rebuilding Sri Lanka”.

The celebrations are taking place while honoring those who made sacrifices to win independence from British rule in 1948.

More than 4,500 personnel from the Security Forces and Police, along with around 400 invitees including foreign diplomats are scheduled to take part in the event.

Meanwhile, a special security and traffic management plant has been implemented, with over 2,000 Police officers deployed across the city to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

To watch the live coverage of the 78th Independence Day commemoration at the Independence Square in Colombo, tune in to the Ada Derana YouTube channel.