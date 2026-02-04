Two including Thai national arrested with 3kg of heroin

Two including Thai national arrested with 3kg of heroin

February 4, 2026   08:26 am

An individual has been arrested for the possession of 3 kilograms and 18 grams of heroin last evening (03) in Kiribathgoda, police stated.

Another suspect who aided and abetted the drug trafficking operation, has also been arrested by officers of the Kelaniya Divisional Crime Investigation Unit.

While inspecting a suspicious motorcycle along the hospital road in Kiribathgoda, police arrested a suspect along with the narcotics stock, a mobile phone and the motorcycle.

The arrested suspect is a 34-year-old resident of Kiribathgoda.

Further interrogation of the suspect revealed information about another individual who had supplied the stock of narcotics. Accordingly, the second suspect was arrested while staying at a hotel in Katunayake.

Police state that the second suspect is a 32-year-old Thai national.

Both individuals have been produced before the Kiribathgoda Police Station, and further investigations are being carried out by Kiribathgoda Police.

