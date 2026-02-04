We have to build a new economically strong Sri Lanka by making use of the country’s human resource while setting aside differences, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake stated.

The President also emphasized that there will be no room for racism and separatism in future.

The Head of State added that the present government is prepared to implement the largest education reforms necessary to improve the human resources of the country.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while addressing Sri Lanka’s 78th National Independence Day celebrations currently being held at the Independence Square in Colombo.

Sri Lanka’s 78th National Independence Day celebrations commenced at around 7:30 a.m. under the theme “Rebuilding Sri Lanka”.

The celebrations are taking place while honoring those who made sacrifices to win independence from British rule in 1948.

More than 4,500 personnel from the Security Forces and Police, along with around 400 invitees including foreign diplomats are scheduled to take part in the event.

Meanwhile, a special security and traffic management plant has been implemented, with over 2,000 Police officers deployed across the city to ensure public safety and smooth traffic flow.

