His Majesty King Charles III has sent a special message of felicitation to the President and the people of Sri Lanka as the nation celebrates its 78th Independence Day today (04).

In a letter shared by the British High Commission in Colombo, the King expressed his “warmest congratulations” while reflecting on the “enduring partnership” and “deep historical ties” that bind the United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.

He highlighted the significant contributions of the Sri Lankan community in the UK and praised the ongoing cooperation in education, trade, and climate resilience.

A significant portion of the King’s message was dedicated to the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, which struck the island in late 2025.

Describing the cyclone as a “stark reminder of the profound impact of climate change,” His Majesty expressed deep sympathy for those who lost loved ones and homes.

“My wife and I hold in our thoughts all those who have lost loved ones and whose lives have been so gravely affected,” the King stated, while also commending the “dedication and courage” of Sri Lankan emergency services and volunteers.

The King also looked ahead to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) scheduled for November 2026, where he hopes to reaffirm shared commitments and “chart a course for the future.”

The message concluded with a call for global “bold steps toward sustainability” and a wish for a peaceful and prosperous year for all Sri Lankans.

Meanwhile, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa sent a cable of congratulations to Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

Sri Lanka’s Independence Day, celebrated annually on 4 February, marks the country’s freedom from British colonial rule in 1948 and is a significant national occasion observed by Sri Lankans both at home and abroad.