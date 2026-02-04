Exposition of sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha to begin at Gangaramaya

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori Relics is scheduled to begin at the Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo today (04).

Special security and transport arrangements have also been made in view of the exposition which is scheduled to conclude on February 11.

The sacred Devnimori Relics will arrive in Sri Lanka later today and will be accompanied by a high-level Indian delegation led by Shri Acharya Devvrat, the Governor of Gujarat and Shri Harsh Sanghavi, the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, along with senior monks and officials, the High Commission of India in Colombo said in a statement.

The relics, currently enshrined at The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, Vadodara will be brought to Colombo for a public exposition today and is scheduled to return on February 11.

The sacred journey underscores India’s enduring civilizational responsibility as the birthplace of Buddhism and reaffirms the deep spiritual, cultural and people-to-people bonds between India and Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission noted.

The Devnimori Relics originate from the Devnimori archaeological site, located near Shamlaji in the Aravalli district of Gujarat, a site of immense historical and spiritual significance.

First explored in 1957 by eminent archaeologist Prof. S. N. Chowdhry, the excavations revealed important Buddhist structures and relics that stand testimony to the flourishing of Buddhism in western India during the early centuries of the Common Era. The relics represent not only a priceless archaeological treasure but also a living symbol of the timeless teachings of Lord Buddha—peace, compassion and harmony.

The relic casket found within Devnimori Stupa at a height of 24 feet from the base, made out of green schist. It is inscribed in Brahmi Script and Sanskrit language, it reads. “dashabala sharira nilay” - the abode of the Buddha’s bodily relic. It holds a copper box having organic matter with holy ashes, with silk cloth and beads. The casket consists of three parts: the body (6.8″ base, 2.9″ height, 4″ ledge diameter), the lid (6.7″ diameter, 1.05″ thickness, 0.7″ height), and a knob with a rounded top (0.66″ high, 1.1″ diameter).

Beyond its spiritual significance, the exposition of the sacred Devnimori Relics in Sri Lanka serves a vital diplomatic purpose by advancing India’s cultural diplomacy and reinforcing its people-centric foreign policy, according to the High Commission.

By sharing its most sacred Buddhist heritage with Sri Lanka, India underscores the civilizational foundations of the bilateral relationship, anchored in shared faith, history and values. The exposition acts as a powerful instrument of soft power, fostering deeper people-to-people connections, enhancing mutual trust, and complementing formal diplomatic engagements with a profound cultural and emotional resonance, the Commission added.

It reaffirms India’s role as a responsible custodian of global Buddhist heritage and strengthens regional harmony in the Indian Ocean neighbourhood, while reinforcing Sri Lanka’s place as a valued partner in India’s vision of peace, stability and cooperative coexistence in South Asia.

The Sri Lanka exposition also follows the recent and widely celebrated repatriation of the sacred Piprahwa Jewel Relics to India, hailed by the Prime Minister of India as the homecoming of a priceless national treasure.

Through the exposition, India once again conveys the universal message of Buddha Dhamma—non-violence, compassion and coexistence—while reaffirming its commitment to cultural diplomacy and global harmony adding the journey of the Devnimori Relics to Sri Lanka stands as a powerful symbol of peace, a celebration of shared spiritual inheritance, and a reaffirmation of the special and enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, rooted in centuries-old civilizational ties and mutual respect, the High Commission of India in Colombo said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Police announced extensive security arrangements and a special traffic management plan ahead of the exposition of sacred relics brought from India, scheduled to be held at the Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Temple.

Accordingly, police have urged the public to adhere to a set of guidelines to ensure a smooth, safe, and peaceful worship experience for all devotees.

A special shuttle bus service has also been arranged for devotees visiting the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, for the exposition of the sacred bodily relics.

The exposition is scheduled to conclude at 7:00 a.m. on February 11.