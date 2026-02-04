Horana-Colombo private bus strike enters Day Three

The strike launched by private buses operating along the Horana–Colombo ‘120 route’ has entered day three.

The strike was launched on Monday (02 in protest against the issuance of a permit to a new bus service operating from Horana to Pettah via the Kahathuduwa Interchange.

Discussions regarding the issue were held last evening (03) between the bus operators and the Chairman of the Road Passenger Transport Authority. However, the talks ended unsuccessfully after the Chairman rejected the demands of the protesters.

As a result, additional Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) buses have been deployed today as well to facilitate passenger transport along the affected route.