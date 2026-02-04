Over 45,000 drivers pay traffic fines using GovPay App in 2025: Police

February 4, 2026   12:00 pm

More than 40,000 drivers have made payments in 2025 using the ‘GovPay’ application introduced to pay fines for traffic violations, the Police Media Division has confirmed.

Accordingly, the Media Division stated that a total of 46,635 drivers have paid their fines through the app.

Meanwhile, from January 1 to January 24 this year, 11,715 drivers who committed traffic offences paid their fines using the ‘GovPay’ application.

The Police Media Division stated that the highest amount of fines was collected by the Expressway Traffic Division.

