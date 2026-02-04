78th Independence Day Celebrations: Sri Lanka Navy performs customary 25-gun salute

The Sri Lanka Navy performed its customary 25-gun salute to the nation in view of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This was carried out from aboard the Sri Lanka Navy ship ‘SLNS Sayura’, positioned in seas off Galle Face Green, under the guidance and instructions of the Commander of the Navy.

The 25-gun salute, which is the maximum number of rounds fired during a ceremonial salute, is offered in honor of the nation.

Meanwhile, the 78th National Independence Day celebrations took place at the Independence Square in Colombo under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.