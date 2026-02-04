78th Independence Day Celebrations: Sri Lanka Navy performs customary 25-gun salute

78th Independence Day Celebrations: Sri Lanka Navy performs customary 25-gun salute

February 4, 2026   12:26 pm

The Sri Lanka Navy performed its customary 25-gun salute to the nation in view of the 78th Independence Day celebrations.

This was carried out from aboard the Sri Lanka Navy ship ‘SLNS Sayura’, positioned in seas off Galle Face Green, under the guidance and instructions of the Commander of the Navy.

The 25-gun salute, which is the maximum number of rounds fired during a ceremonial salute, is offered in honor of the nation.

Meanwhile, the 78th National Independence Day celebrations took place at the Independence Square in Colombo under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03

Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin | 2026.02.03