Ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa reflects on national pride on 78th Independence Day

February 4, 2026   12:52 pm

Independence Day is a remembrance of winning freedom for the motherland and a celebration of the pride of all Sri Lankans, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated.

Issuing a message to mark the 78th National Independence Day, the former President extended his greetings, emphasizing that the celebration is not just a simple ceremony, but an occasion to show the nation’s pride to the world.

Former President Rajapaksa stated that today is a day to remember the people who endured so much to gain freedom and to honor the heroes who sacrificed for the ideals of independence.

The former President also noted that it is a day to recognize the bravery and pride of the armed forces, police and others who protect the country and to teach children to love their motherland.

On this 78th Independence Day, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa extended his wishes to all Sri Lankans to move forward as a free and dignified nation. The former President also recalled that the 62nd Independence Day celebration in 2010, held at the Sri Dalada Maligawa after defeating terrorism, remains a vivid memory for him.

