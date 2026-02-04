Gazette issued on competitive exam for recruitment of graduates to Teacher Service

February 4, 2026   01:39 pm

Applications are invited for the recruitment of graduates, both those currently employed in the public service and those who are not, to the Sri Lanka Teachers’ Service, to fill existing vacancies in Sinhala, Tamil, and English mediums at National and Provincial schools across the island.

According to the Gazette notification, the online application process for graduates currently in the public service will open tomorrow (5) at 9:00 a.m. and close on 19 February at 9:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, applications are also invited from graduates who are currently not employed in the public service to be absorbed into the teaching service. 

The online application process for these candidates will open on 20 February at 9:00 a.m. and conclude on 5 March at 9:00 a.m. Candidates are advised that applications can only be submitted through the official online system.

The relevant Gazette notification states that the application form is available on the official website of the Department of Examinations, www.doenets.lk, under the “Our Services” section by selecting “Online Applications – Recruitment Exams / E.B. Exams.”

