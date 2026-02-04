Chinese President Xi extends well wishes to Sri Lankan President on 78th Independence Day

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory message to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on the 78th anniversary of the independence of Sri Lanka.

In his message, Xi noted that China and Sri Lanka are fellow travelers on the path of development and revitalization and good partners pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Xi recalled Dissanayake’s state visit to China in January 2025, during which they held fruitful talks and reached broad consensus on the development of bilateral relations.

Noting that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations, Xi voiced his readiness to work with Dissanayake to deepen the China-Sri Lanka strategic cooperative partnership and build a China-Sri Lanka community with a shared future, so as to better benefit the two peoples.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also sent a congratulatory message to Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies