Advisory issued for severe lightning

February 4, 2026   02:37 pm

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

The advisory issued at noon today (04) will be in effect until 11.00 p.m.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at some places in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added. 

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

