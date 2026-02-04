Youth arrested over Podi Dimuthu murder in Ambalangoda reveals more details

Sri Lanka Police have uncovered several significant details regarding the shooting to death of organised criminal Dimuthu Sampath, alias ‘Podi Dimuthu’, following the arrest of an 18-year-old youth connected to the recent murder in Ambalangoda.

The suspect, taken into custody by the Galle District Crime Division, has reportedly admitted that he had consumed alcohol with the victim at a private party and played a role in orchestrating the murder.

‘Podi Dimuthu’ was shot dead during a private party held at a house in Galagoda, Ambalangoda, where two gunmen opened fire and fled the scene.

Investigations revealed that the shooting was allegedly planned by ‘Lala’, who is currently in prison and is said to be the main hitman for the underworld criminal figure known as ‘Karandeniya Sudda’, who is currently hiding abroad.

Further investigations have also revealed that a close friend of the victim was involved in the crime. Police stated that the arrested youth had brought alcohol to the party, consumed it with ‘Podi Dimuthu,’ and allegedly left the premises at the exact moment the shooting occurred after providing information to the gunmen.

During interrogation, it was revealed that ‘Lala’ had allegedly paid the youth Rs. 50,000 in cash and promised him 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘Ice,’ in exchange for his involvement in aiding the murder.

While initial suspicions suggested personal motives involving the victim’s close relationship with Lala’s wife, investigations have now linked the murder to the victim’s alleged involvement in the drug trafficking operations of ‘Saman Kolla.’

Accordingly, police believe ‘Karandeniya Sudda’ may have supported the killing as an act of revenge.

Further investigations are being conducted under the supervision of Namal Perera, Director of the Galle District Crime Division, on the instructions of the Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Southern Province, Kithsiri Jayalath.