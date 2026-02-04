President worship Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics brought to Gangaramaya Temple

The Sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha, brought to Sri Lanka under the full patronage of the Government of India, were placed for exposition at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya today (04), where President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived to lead the initial worship ceremony.

The Indian aircraft carrying the sacred relics arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at around 1:00 p.m. today.

With the facilitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Government of India, the exposition of the sacred relics commenced at the temple today.

The sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, have never before been taken outside India. As a result of discussions held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, a rare opportunity has now been provided for the people of Sri Lanka to venerate the sacred relics, the President’s Media Division said.

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics for the general public will be held at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo, for seven days, starting from tomorrow (05) to February 11.