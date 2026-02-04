Relatives of missing persons stage black flag protest in Kilinochchi

Relatives of missing persons stage black flag protest in Kilinochchi

February 4, 2026   06:18 pm

Relatives of persons who went missing during Sri Lanka’s decades-long war staged a protest in the Kilinochchi town today (04), which is Sri Lanka’s 78th Independence Day, stating that they have no freedom without their missing loved ones.

The protestors, who hoisted black flags and wore black armbands, said that although 17 years have passed since the end of the war, they remain in a helpless situation with no information about their relatives who disappeared during the conflict.

They stressed that freedom holds no meaning in the absence of their missing family members, and noted that despite continuous protests demanding answers and justice, no government has so far provided them with justice.

The protest march commenced near the Kandaswamy Kovil in Kilinochchi and continued through the town. Participants raised black flags, wore black armbands, and displayed posters and banners declaring that they were observing a “black freedom”, and not an Independence Day. 

Representatives of Tamil political parties, families of the missing and disappeared persons from the Northern and Eastern Provinces, and members of civil organizations also took part in the protest.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Social media posts on relocation of Jaffna Security Forces HQ completely false - Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Petitions filed by Ven. Kassapa Thero and another monk challenging remand order dismissed (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

Sri Lanka's Cabinet approves Renewable Energy Resources Development Plan 2025-2030 (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm