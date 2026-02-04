Mobile phones, SIM cards and drugs recovered at Galle Prison

Mobile phones, SIM cards and drugs recovered at Galle Prison

February 4, 2026   06:51 pm

A stock of unclaimed mobile phones, SIM cards and narcotics was discovered during a search operation carried out in cell blocks A, B, C and D of the Galle Prison within yesterday (03), according to prison officers.

During the operation, officers recovered a total of 19 mobile phones and 11 SIM cards.

In addition, 58 small packets of heroin weighing 4 grams and 384 milligrams in total (with polythene) and one packet suspected to contain heroin weighing 106 grams and 350 milligrams were also recovered.

The Superintendent of the Galle Prison has taken custody of the contraband items and is expected to act in accordance with instructions issued by the Prisons Headquarters.

Meanwhile, the drugs have been handed over to the Galle Police Station.

