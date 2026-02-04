Minister Anil Jayantha joins Independence Day celebrations in Dubai

Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando, attended the 78th National Independence Day celebration organised by the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai today (04).

Addressing a distinguished gathering comprising leaders of Sri Lankan associations, professionals, and members of the Sri Lankan community residing in Dubai, the Minister expressed appreciation for the generous contributions made by the Sri Lankan community toward rebuilding the nation, according to a statement.

He further reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to promoting peace and harmony among all ethnic communities, while strengthening Sri Lanka’s economy to ensure a better future for generations to come.