India and Sri Lanka exchange MoU on exposition of Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) concerning the exposition of the historic Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics in Sri Lanka was exchanged between Minister of Buddha Sasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi and the Acting High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Dr. Satyanjal Pandey.

The exchange took place following the arrival of the Sacred Devnimori Buddha Relics to the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya.

With the facilitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the support of the Government of India, the exposition of the sacred relics commenced at the Gangaramaya Temple.

The Sacred Devnimori relics of Lord Buddha, discovered during excavations in the 1960s at the historic Devnimori site in Gujarat, have never previously been taken outside India. The President’s Media Division stated that following discussions held between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the latter’s recent visit to Sri Lanka, a rare opportunity has now been provided for the people of Sri Lanka to venerate these sacred relics.

The exposition of the sacred Devnimori relics for the general public will be held at the Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo, for seven days, starting from tomorrow (05) to February 11.