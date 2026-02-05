Showers above 75mm expected in parts of the island

Showers will occur at times in Northern, North-central, Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota district.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm are likely at some places in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Hambantota and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy

showers above 50 mm are likely at some places.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern and Northwestern provinces and in Matale, Trincomalee and Anuradhapura districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central

provinces and in Galle, Matara and Badulla districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by

temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.