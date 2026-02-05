Man arrested at BIA with over 1kg of Kush cannabis

An individual who attempted to smuggle in 1 kilogram of ‘Kush cannabis’ into the country has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The 34-year-old suspect, a resident of Colombo 12 landed at the BIA at around 12:50 a.m. aboard a flight arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The stock of narcotics, valued at over Rs. 10 million had been packed into parcels and hidden inside his luggage.

The seized narcotics have been handed over to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board in Colombo by the Airport Customs officers.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Negombo Magistrate’s Court today.