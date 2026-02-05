Over 3,000 government schools have fewer than 10 teachers: Census Dept.

More than 3,000 government schools across the island have fewer than 10 teachers, the Department of Census and Statistics has confirmed.

According to data from the Department of Census and Statistics for the year 2025, there are 10,047 schools island-wide.

Out of these schools, 3,065 have fewer than 10 teachers, the Department revealed. It is also stated that one of these schools is a national school.

The Department further noted that in 1,645 government schools across the country, the number of students is fewer than 50.

Among the government schools with fewer than 50 students, there is one national school and 1,644 provincial schools, according to the Department.

There are 1,648 government schools with student populations between 51 and 100, and all of these are provincial schools.

Meanwhile, compared to the year 2024, the number of students admitted to government schools for Grade One in 2025 has declined.

The Department of Census and Statistics stated that 266,281 students were admitted to Grade One in government schools in 2025.