Two arrested with over 57,000 smuggled cigarette sticks

Two individuals have been arrested along with a stock of foreign cigarettes that were illegally brought into the country by air, police stated.

Based on information received by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau, a raid was carried out during which 286 cartons containing 57,200 cigarettes were seized.

The suspects, aged 18 and 42 are residents of Ihala Kottaramulla.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.