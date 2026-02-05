Two arrested with over 57,000 smuggled cigarette sticks

Two arrested with over 57,000 smuggled cigarette sticks

February 5, 2026   07:30 am

Two individuals have been arrested along with a stock of foreign cigarettes that were illegally brought into the country by air, police stated.

Based on information received by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau, a raid was carried out during which 286 cartons containing 57,200 cigarettes were seized.

The suspects, aged 18 and 42 are residents of Ihala Kottaramulla.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)