Ambuluwawa Cable Car Project will be allowed to resume if there is no environmental damage: Minister

The Ambuluwawa Cable Car Project will be allowed to resume if it is confirmed that there is no environmental damage, Minister of Environment Dr. Dammika Patabendi has stated.

The Environment Minister has pointed out that the project had been temporarily halted due to complaints that were submitted.

Speaking to media after an inspection tour of the Ambuluwawa area, Minister Patabendi expressed these views.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Anuradha Jayaratne, who was also part of the visit, stated that the project will not cause any environmental harm to the area.