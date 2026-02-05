Cyclone Ditwah: Effective use of foreign relief assistance deliberated by high-level committee

Cyclone Ditwah: Effective use of foreign relief assistance deliberated by high-level committee

February 5, 2026   09:23 am

The High-Level Committee for Foreign Relief Aid (Supplies) Coordination (HL-FRAC) has convened another session at the Parliament Complex under the chairmanship of the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).

The meeting aimed to review the coordination of foreign relief assistance and to implement decisive measures that guarantee full transparency and operational efficiency across all relief efforts.

Committee members deliberated on how to allocate and distribute aid in a systematic, transparent, and equitable manner, ensuring it benefits the intended communities while also strengthening the management of future supply requirements, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The Deputy Minister of Defence underscored the importance of coordinated action, emphasizing the need for effective collaboration among all relevant institutions to optimize the utilization of foreign relief assistance.

He reinforced the government’s commitment to strengthening relief coordination frameworks to ensure efficiency, accountability, and responsiveness in all delivery efforts. Furthermore, he directed the committee to submit all required reports and details to the Presidential Secretariat without delay.

The committee members, senior officials of the Disaster Management Centre, office of the Deputy Minister of Defence, and representatives of the Presidential Secretariat and Sri Lanka Customs attended the meeting.

