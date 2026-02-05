Court defers order in case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando

Court defers order in case against ex-Ministers Mahindananda and Nalin Fernando

February 5, 2026   10:08 am

The Colombo High Court today (05) announced that the order on the preliminary objections in the case filed by the Attorney General against former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando, and retired Army Major General Nanda Mallawaarachchi, has been postponed until March 25.

The order was issued in relation to the case filed, alleging that during the 2015 Presidential Election period, the two former ministers had imported 14,000 carrom boards and 1,000 checkers boards through Lanka Sathosa and distributed them among campaign offices of then-presidential candidate Mahinda Rajapaksa, thereby causing a loss exceeding Rs. 53 million to the government.

Former minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment while former minister Nalin Fernando was sentenced to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment by the High Court last year.

The two former ministers filed appeals before the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn their convictions and be acquitted of all charges.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case today, the accused former ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Nalin Fernando were produced before court by prison officials.

Although the court was scheduled to pronounce the order today, High Court Judge Buddhika Sri Ragala stated that the order will be pronounced on March 25.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Sri Lanka's 78th Independence Day celebration held at Independence Square in Colombo (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Relatives of missing persons stage 'black flag' protest in Kilinochchi (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Sarvajana Balaya's Independence Day celebration held under patronage of party leader Dilith Jayaweera (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

PM urges to set aside narrow political interests in pursuit of national progress (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

🔴 LIVE 78 වන නිදහස් දින සැමරුම සජීවී විකාශය

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa gives statement at FCID; Namal summoned by CID (English)